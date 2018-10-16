FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 16, 2018 / 9:54 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Honduras urges citizens to not join migrant caravan heading to U.S.

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The government of Honduras on Tuesday urged its citizens not to join a migrant caravan heading to the United States, dismissing the journey as a political ploy.

“The government of Honduras urges Hondurans who are participating in this irregular mobilization to not let themselves be used by a movement that clearly is political and seeks to disrupt the governability, stability and peace of our countries,” the Central American nation’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Christine Murray

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.