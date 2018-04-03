FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 2:06 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Mexico says migrants in caravan face administrative procedure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Migrants forming a caravan in southern Mexico are subject to an administrative migratory procedure, the Mexican foreign ministry said on Monday, after the caravan drew the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading to the U.S. take a pause from the journey in Matias Romero, Oaxaca, Mexico April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

In a statement, the ministry said that the U.S. government must determine whether it would allow any of the migrants from the caravan into the United States.

“It is not up to this government to make migration decisions for the United States or for any other nation,” the ministry said.

The ministry also said it did not foster illegal migration “under any circumstances”.

Reporting by Dave Graham; writing by Julia Love

