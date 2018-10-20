FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2018 / 6:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Guatemala says some 2,000 migrants have returned to Honduras

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said on Saturday some 2,000 members of a largely Honduran migrant caravan have returned home to Honduras, a day after thousands of people in the procession were held up at a Guatemalan border crossing with Mexico.

A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., reacts as he waits to apply for asylum in Mexico at a checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Morales was speaking at a news conference with his Honduran counterpart Juan Orlando Hernandez. Hernandez said another 486 members of the convoy were also en route back to the Honduras.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Dave Graham

