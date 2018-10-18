FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 7:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico government says will ask U.N. for help with refugee applications

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that it would ask the United Nations refugee agency for help coordinating with Central American governments related to people seeking refugee status at Mexico’s southern border.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the military and close the southern U.S. border on Thursday as Hondurans and Salvadorans joined thousands of migrants in Guatemala hoping to travel north.

Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon

