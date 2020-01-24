Mexican president says Central American caravans driven by political forces

FILE PHOTO: Migrants, mainly from Central America and marching in a caravan, react as members of the security forces approach them, near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday a caravan of Central American migrants that crossed into Mexico this week was not spontaneous, signaling that Honduran activists were driving the movement for political ends.

His comments come as Mexican authorities have adopted tougher measures against migrants, detaining at least 800 of them who had entered Mexico from Guatemala intending to reach the border with the United States.