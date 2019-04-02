U.S. State Department engaging with Congress on Trump's Central American aid cutoff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department is engaging with Congress over President Donald Trump’s order to end aid payments to three Central American countries, State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said on Tuesday.

“We’re carrying out the president’s direction to end foreign assistance programs with the Northern Triangle,” Palladino told a regular briefing, adding that the move would impact roughly $450 million in aid to the three countries - Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.