World News
May 16, 2019 / 7:56 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Trump won't cut Central American police aid: Barr

1 Min Read

U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at a news conference after a meeting with Attorney Generals of Northern Triangle of Central America in San Salvador, El Salvador May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will not cut aid to police forces in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, a senior official said on Thursday, softening a previous order to cut foreign assistance to the so-called Northern Triangle nations.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr made the announcement during a meeting in El Salvador with his counterparts in the region, during which the four countries signed an agreement aimed at tackling drug trafficking and gangs.

Reporting by Nelson Rentaria; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below