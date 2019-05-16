Trump won't cut Central American police aid: Barr

U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at a news conference after a meeting with Attorney Generals of Northern Triangle of Central America in San Salvador, El Salvador May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will not cut aid to police forces in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, a senior official said on Thursday, softening a previous order to cut foreign assistance to the so-called Northern Triangle nations.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr made the announcement during a meeting in El Salvador with his counterparts in the region, during which the four countries signed an agreement aimed at tackling drug trafficking and gangs.