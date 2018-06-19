Top U.S. business group urges end to child separation policy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday urged an end to the Trump administration policy of separating children from parents trying to enter the United States illegally at the border with Mexico.

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are being housed in tents next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, U.S. June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

“Some administration officials reportedly view the policy of separating children from their parents as leverage to gain other immigration policy changes from Congress,” Thomas Donohue, the group’s president, said in a statement.

“Surely a nation as big, generous, and compassionate as the United States can find a way to prevent separating children from their parents at the border. If we can’t agree on that, then we can’t agree on anything.”