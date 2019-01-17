Big Story 12
January 17, 2019 / 4:12 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

U.S. separated 'thousands' more immigrant children: watchdog

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, U.S., June 18, 2018. Picture taken June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An internal watchdog auditor said on Wednesday the U.S. government separated “thousands” more children than were previously known but said that a lack of comprehensive record-keeping means the exact number is unclear.

The auditor also said that at least 118 children had been separated between July 1 through Nov. 7, 2018, after the administration of President Donald Trump officially ended a ‘zero tolerance’ prosecution policy of border crossers that led to some of the separations.

Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Susan Thomas

