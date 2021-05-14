Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. News

White House: report of migrant children held on buses being investigated

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday reports that migrant children were being held on buses for days at a time before being reunited with relatives were outrageous and being investigated.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there was no excuse for such a situation.

NBC News reported children who migrated to the United States without their parents are being held on buses in a parking lot in Dallas.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese

