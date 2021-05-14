White House: report of migrant children held on buses being investigated

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday reports that migrant children were being held on buses for days at a time before being reunited with relatives were outrageous and being investigated.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there was no excuse for such a situation.
NBC News reported children who migrated to the United States without their parents are being held on buses in a parking lot in Dallas.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.