WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday said he would introduce legislation to support U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to limit U.S. citizenship to certain children born in the United States.

Graham, in a statement, said his measure would be “along the same lines” as the executive order that Trump earlier told Axios that he planned to enact. Neither Graham nor Trump gave any details or timeline.