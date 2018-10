U.S. Vice President Mike Pence participates in a campaign rally for the Republican Senate candidate, Matt Rosendale in Bozeman, Montana, U.S., October 2, 2018. Picture taken October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The executive order that President Donald Trump is considering to curb birthright citizenship may not conflict with the U.S. Constitution, Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday.

“... The Supreme Court of the United States has never ruled on whether or not the language of the 14th amendment, subject to the jurisdiction thereof, applies specifically to people who are in the country illegally,” he said in an interview with Politico.