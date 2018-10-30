FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 6:14 PM / in 36 minutes

U.S. House Speaker Ryan rejects Trump plan on birthright citizenship: Washington Post

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday that it was not possible to end birthright citizenship with an executive order, after President Donald Trump said he was considering such a move, the Washington Post reported.

“You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order,” Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, said in an interview with radio station WVLK, according to the Post.

Most people born in the United States are legally entitled to U.S. citizenship, according to the U.S. Constitution and court decisions.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

