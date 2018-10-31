Trump: Constitution doesn't cover birthright citizenship

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the U.S. Constitution does not guarantee the right to citizenship to everyone born in the country and that he would continue his push to end it.

“So-called Birthright Citizenship, which costs our Country billions of dollars and is very unfair to our citizens, will be ended one way or the other. It is not covered by the 14th Amendment because of the words ‘subject to the jurisdiction thereof.’ Many legal scholars agree.....” Trump wrote in a Twitter post.