FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
June 13, 2018 / 1:56 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

House Speaker Ryan sets debate next week on 'Dreamer' immigration bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan will advance two competing immigration bills to the full House of Representatives next week in an attempt to resolve a deep split within the Republican Party on legislation to protect illegal “Dreamer” immigrants from deportation.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks to reporters at an enrollment ceremony for several House bills on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan/File Photo

AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for Ryan, said in a statement that debate on the bills are intended to “resolve the border security and immigration issues” that have been roiling House Republicans for several weeks.

But details of the contents of those bills were not immediately available.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.