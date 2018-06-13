House Speaker Ryan sets debate next week on 'Dreamer' immigration bills

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan will advance two competing immigration bills to the full House of Representatives next week in an attempt to resolve a deep split within the Republican Party on legislation to protect illegal “Dreamer” immigrants from deportation.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks to reporters at an enrollment ceremony for several House bills on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan/File Photo

AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for Ryan, said in a statement that debate on the bills are intended to “resolve the border security and immigration issues” that have been roiling House Republicans for several weeks.

But details of the contents of those bills were not immediately available.