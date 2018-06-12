FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 11:12 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

U.S. House Republicans fail to reach immigration bill deal; talks continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A high-level meeting of U.S. House of Representatives Republicans ended on Tuesday with no deal and no draft immigration legislation even being offered, a leading lawmaker said upon exiting the 90-minute, closed-door session.

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, listens at a news conference with other Republican members of Congress announcing their introduction of a U.S. House resolution alleging misconduct in the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation and requesting the appointment of a second special counsel to investigate the law enforcement probes into the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Representative Mark Meadows, who heads a group of hard-right conservative Republicans, told reporters that while he was still optimistic a compromise could be found, there was “no deal at this point” and “I haven’t seen a draft proposal” for legislation.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler

