FILE PHOTO: A sign in support of DACA Dreamers lies at the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court after the court declined to hear a Trump administration challenge to California's sanctuary laws, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation giving young “Dreamer” immigrants protection from deportation and a path toward citizenship won the backing of a majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

Voting was continuing on the bill that, if passed, would face difficulties in the Senate amid Republican opposition.