Politics
June 15, 2018 / 9:33 PM / in 3 hours

Trump supports Republican immigration bills in U.S. House: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump supports both Republican immigration bills currently being considered in the U.S. House of Representatives, the White House said on Friday, clarifying his earlier statement that he opposed one of the measures.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on a live television link with U.S. troops overseas at the "Salute to Our Armed Forces" inaugural ball during inauguration festivities in Washington, U.S.,January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

“The president fully supports both the (Representative Bob) Goodlatte bill and the House leadership bill. In this morning’s interview, he was commenting on the discharge petition in the House, and not the new package. He would sign either the Goodlatte or the leadership bills,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech

