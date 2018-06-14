FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 3:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

House speaker Ryan won't guarantee passage of upcoming immigration bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday dampened expectations of lawmakers soon passing immigration reform legislation that is expected to come to the floor next week and which has yet to be publicly released.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks to reporters at an enrollment ceremony for several House bills on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan/File Photo

“We won’t guarantee passage,” Paul Ryan, a Republican, said at a press briefing where he described the legislation as a “very good compromise.”

“We want to give members the ability to express their positions and I do hope this passes.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

