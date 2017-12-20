'Dreamer' bill to be brought to Senate floor in January: senator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Jeff Flake predicted on Wednesday that an immigration bill addressing the so-called Dreamers, young adults who were brought to the United States as children, would be debated on the Senate floor in January.

“Bipartisan #DACA bill will be on the Senate floor in January,” Flake wrote in a post on Twitter. President Donald Trump in September rescinded a program protecting the young adults from deportation but had asked Congress to devise a more permanent solution.