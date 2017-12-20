FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Politics
December 20, 2017 / 2:54 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

'Dreamer' bill to be brought to Senate floor in January: senator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Jeff Flake predicted on Wednesday that an immigration bill addressing the so-called Dreamers, young adults who were brought to the United States as children, would be debated on the Senate floor in January.

“Bipartisan #DACA bill will be on the Senate floor in January,” Flake wrote in a post on Twitter. President Donald Trump in September rescinded a program protecting the young adults from deportation but had asked Congress to devise a more permanent solution.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Makini Brice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.