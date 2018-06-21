House conservatives: unlikely any immigration bill will pass

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Conservative leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday they believed it was unlikely either of the two immigration bills up for a vote will pass the chamber.

Republican U.S. Representatives Ralph Norman and Mark Meadows told reporters at the Capitol they did not think the bills had enough support in the Republican-controlled House. “There is still some work to be done as we grapple with the immigration issues,” Meadows said.