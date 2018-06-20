FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 9:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. will ask judge to allow illegal immigrant families to be held for more than 20 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will ask a federal judge to modify a court settlement to allow authorities to detain illegal immigrant families together for more than 20 days, a department official said on Wednesday.

“Right now we have the lawful authority to detain a family unit together for up to 20 days. What we are seeking with Judge Gee is a modification of that so we can detain beyond 20 days the entire family unit together,” Gene Hamilton, counselor to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, said in a media briefing. He was referring to Judge Dolly Gee of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
