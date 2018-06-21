Trump seeks to modify settlement on child immigrant detentions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration asked a federal court on Thursday to ease curbs on the detention of immigrant children who enter the country illegally with their parents, a key part of President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at ending the separation of immigrant families.

In a filing in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the Justice Department asked a judge to modify a 1997 settlement that has been interpreted as setting a 20-day limit on detaining children who entered the country illegally, regardless of whether they entered with a parent.

It also sought an exemption from state licensing requirements for federal facilities that house the children.

The Justice Department said the recent surge in the number of illegal border crossings by families had created a “destabilizing migratory crisis” that puts those families at risk and threatens public safety.

“Under current law and legal rulings,” the Justice Department said, “it is not possible for the U.S. government to detain families together during the pendency of their immigration proceedings. It cannot be done.”