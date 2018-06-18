Five dead following U.S. Border Patrol car chase in Texas: reports

(Reuters) - Five immigrants died and several others were injured on Sunday when their vehicle careened out of control while being chased by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Texas about 90 miles (145 km) north of the Mexican border, U.S. media reported, citing officials.

Some of the injured were ejected from a Chevy Suburban packed with 14 people that was traveling up to 100 miles per hour (160 kph), Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd told KFDM News 4 television of San Antonio.

“The vehicle ran off the road and caught gravel and then tried to recorrect and then caused the vehicle to turn over several times,” Boyd told CNN.

“We’ve seen this many, many times, in not only this county but other counties along the border,” Boyd told CNN. “This is a perfect example of why our borders need to be secure.”

The chase began after a Border Patrol agent noticed three vehicles traveling in a caravan and suspected smuggling, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. Border Patrol agents stopped two of the vehicles and made multiple arrests, but the third vehicle continued, the statement said.

“The driver did not stop and the attempt to stop the vehicle was taken over by a Dimmit County Sheriff’s office deputy. The vehicle rolled over a short distance later on highway 85 near Big Wells, resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities,” the statement said.

Some of the victims were flown by helicopter to San Antonio for medical treatment, local media said.

Television images showed the smashed vehicle missing at least two wheels, with debris strewn across the road at the Big Wells city limit.

Four people died at the scene and a fifth died later, KSAT 12 television of San Antonio reported. The driver was arrested by U.S. authorities, KSAT reported, citing unnamed officials.