House Democrat says party likely to oppose Republican immigration compromise

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House said his party is unlikely to provide any support for a Republican-drafted immigration bill that gained the backing of President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“I think it’s a terrible bill and I don’t think any Democrat is going to support it,” said Representative Steny Hoyer. “All this absolute lying about why these kids are being separated from their parents. They’re being separated because the president of the United States told them to do it.”