FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 19, 2018 / 11:39 PM / in an hour

House Democrat says party likely to oppose Republican immigration compromise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House said his party is unlikely to provide any support for a Republican-drafted immigration bill that gained the backing of President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“I think it’s a terrible bill and I don’t think any Democrat is going to support it,” said Representative Steny Hoyer. “All this absolute lying about why these kids are being separated from their parents. They’re being separated because the president of the United States told them to do it.”

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.