February 5, 2018 / 6:08 PM / in 2 hours

Key U.S. Senate Democrat throws weight behind new immigration bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A new proposal in the U.S. Senate to strengthen border security and give some young undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship got a boost on Monday when Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, a leading voice for protecting “Dreamers,” gave his support.

“Senator Durbin is for it,” spokesman Ben Marter told Reuters, adding that the senator believes the bipartisan legislation being introduced “is a positive step” toward pairing Dreamer protections with “reasonable border security measures.”

Reporting by Richard CowanEditing by Jonathan Oatis

