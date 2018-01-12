FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 5:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

El Salvador foreign minister protests over Trump comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador’s foreign minister said on Friday he had sent the United States a formal letter of protest at comments attributed in the media to President Donald Trump that characterized the homelands of some immigrants as “shithole” countries.

Trump denied using a vulgar reference to describe Haiti and African countries, but Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin condemned the president’s use of language and said he used the word “shithole” repeatedly.

In a series of Twitter posts, El Salvador’s foreign minister Hugo Martinez also underlined the efforts of his people in helping to rebuild the Pentagon following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and reconstruct New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Dave Graham

