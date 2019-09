FILE PHOTO: El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele speaks during a news conference in San Salvador, El Salvador August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday in New York to discuss migration, regional security and investment, Bukele’s office said in a statement on Monday.

The two leaders will be in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly, the statement added.