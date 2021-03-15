U.S. seeking more places to house migrant children: White House

FILE PHOTO: Asylum seeking unaccompanied minors from Central America are separated from other migrants by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is looking at additional facilities to house more unaccompanied migrant children crossing the southern U.S. border from Mexico, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

“We have been looking at additional facilities to open to move children, unaccompanied children,” she told reporters at a briefing, adding she could not confirm media reports that U.S. border officials were seeking to use the convention center in Dallas.