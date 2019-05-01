Trump asks for $4.5 billion to address surge in migration at southern border

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during an event honoring 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Wednesday asked Congress for $4.5 billion in immediate emergency funding to help address a surge in migration at the U.S. southern border, saying the situation has overwhelmed government resources.

The request includes $3.3 billion for shelter, food and other requirements for migrants in custody, $1.1 billion for personnel, and $178 million for information technology and other needs, according to a copy of the request seen by Reuters and first reported by the Washington Post.