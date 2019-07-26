Guatemala says U.S. deal applies to Honduran, Salvadoran nationals

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala has signed a migration agreement with the United States that would apply to citizens from Honduras and El Salvador, the Guatemalan government said in a statement on Friday.

Shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump said the Central American nation was signing a so-called safe third country agreement with Washington, Guatemala’s government said it had reached an accord to examine asylum requests.

The Guatemalan statement did not say whether it had signed a safe third country agreement, which would make Guatemala a buffer zone to stem the flow of migrants north.