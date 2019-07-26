World News
July 26, 2019 / 8:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Guatemala says U.S. deal applies to Honduran, Salvadoran nationals

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala has signed a migration agreement with the United States that would apply to citizens from Honduras and El Salvador, the Guatemalan government said in a statement on Friday.

Shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump said the Central American nation was signing a so-called safe third country agreement with Washington, Guatemala’s government said it had reached an accord to examine asylum requests.

The Guatemalan statement did not say whether it had signed a safe third country agreement, which would make Guatemala a buffer zone to stem the flow of migrants north.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Dave Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below