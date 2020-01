FILE PHOTO: Members of Mexico's National Guard hold their shields to block migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Torres

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that clashes between migrants and members of the National Guard on the border with Guatemala were an “isolated case”.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador said some of the Hondurans in the migrant caravan were returning to their homeland voluntarily.