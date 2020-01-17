World News
January 17, 2020 / 2:42 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Mexico says monitoring approach of migrant caravan from Guatemala

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government was monitoring the situation on his country’s southern border as a caravan of Central American migrants approached from Guatemala.

At least 2,200 people have entered Guatemala as part of a U.S.-bound caravan from Honduras. U.S. President Donald Trump has pressured Mexico to prevent such caravans reaching Mexico’s northern border with the United States.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Dave Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below