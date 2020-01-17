Mexico says monitoring approach of migrant caravan from Guatemala

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government was monitoring the situation on his country’s southern border as a caravan of Central American migrants approached from Guatemala.
At least 2,200 people have entered Guatemala as part of a U.S.-bound caravan from Honduras. U.S. President Donald Trump has pressured Mexico to prevent such caravans reaching Mexico’s northern border with the United States.
Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Dave Graham