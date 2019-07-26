After Trump threat, Guatemala signs immigration asylum deal

FILE PHOTO: Torn bag tags, issued by the Department of Homeland Security, are seen on the floor of a reception centre for returnees, after the arrival of Guatemalan migrants from the United States, in Guatemala City, Guatemala July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Guatemala signed a so-called safe third country immigration asylum agreement on Friday just days after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on the Central American country if it did not agree to the deal.

Speaking to reporters at the White House during a signing ceremony, Trump said the agreement would allow easier access to farmer workers for U.S. farms and ranches.