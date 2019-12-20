Guatemala considers taking Mexican asylum seekers under U.S. plan: official

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala’s Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart told Reuters on Thursday that he had analyzed whether Mexicans seeking asylum in the United States could be sent instead to the Central American country, adding that he could not “rule out” that possibility.

Degenhart said the idea had not been implemented so far under a U.S.-Guatemalan agreement that recently came into effect. The program allows U.S. immigration officials to send non-Guatemalan asylum seekers to seek refuge in Guatemala instead of the United States.

A senior U.S. official earlier on Thursday said it was possible Mexicans could be subjected to the program.