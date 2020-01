FILE PHOTO: Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei speaks after being sworn in, in Guatemala City, Guatemala January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei said he will discuss migration on Wednesday with Mexico’s foreign minister and also has a call planned with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Giammattei took office on Tuesday following meetings with U.S. officials about curbing illegal migration and improving border security.