GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Outgoing Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said on Wednesday his administration has not agreed to accept deported Mexican asylum-seekers under a deal with the United States, and that his successor would have to discuss the matter.

Morales told reporters it was “completely untrue that we agreed a deal for Mexicans to come.”