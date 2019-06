Migrants from Guatemala are seen on the banks of the Rio Bravo river before crossing illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S. as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Guatemala are close to reaching a safe third country agreement as part of an effort to curb U.S-bound migrants, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, offering no details about when such a deal might be finalized.

Trump had earlier this month said a pact was close, but Guatemala’s interior minister said the Central American nation had made no commitment yet.