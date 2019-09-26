Honduras to take in Cubans and Nicaraguans under U.S. migration deal

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during the signing of an agreement where Honduras will accept more asylum seekers heading to the U.S. under latest U.S. immigration deal, in New York, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. Presidency Honduras/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Thursday that a migration deal with U.S. government includes a provision for the Central American nation to receive Cubans and Nicaraguans seeking asylum in United States.

Honduras signed a deal with the U.S. government on Wednesday that could push migrants who cross the country on the way to the United States back to seek asylum, in the latest bilateral deal with Central American countries aimed at curbing migration.