House to 'reluctantly' back Senate border aid bill: Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference held by Democrats on the state of voting rights in America outside of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday gave up on an effort to add additional migrant protections to a Senate-passed border aid bill, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying it was urgent to secure the funds the legislation would provide.

“At the end of the day, we have to make sure that the resources needed to protect the children are available,” Pelosi said in a statement. “In order to get resources to the children fastest, we will reluctantly pass the Senate bill.”