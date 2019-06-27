House passes Senate border aid bill, sends to Trump for signature

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a Senate-passed bill providing $4.6 billion to address a surge of migrants at the U.S. border with Mexico, sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature after Democrats abandoned efforts to add additional migrant protections.

Both the White House and the Senate opposed the changes House Democratic leaders had proposed, and a number of moderate Democrats also favored passing the Senate bill without changes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said shortly before the vote that her colleagues were giving up their fight for now.

“At the end of the day, we have to make sure that the resources needed to protect the children are available,” she said in a statement. “In order to get resources to the children fastest, we will reluctantly pass the Senate bill.”

The vote was 305 to 102.