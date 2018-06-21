FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 6:22 PM / in an hour

U.S. House votes to defeat conservative immigration bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday defeated a Republican bill designed to significantly reduce visas for legal immigration into the United States and to temporarily protect illegal “Dreamer” youths from deportation.

The House defeated the measure on a vote of 193-231 as a group of Republicans joined Democrats to sink the plan.

The House had been scheduled to vote on a second immigration bill on Thursday that could appeal to more Republicans, but Republican leaders postponed consideration of that measure until Friday as they sought to build more support, according to a senior House Republican aide.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Tim Ahmann

