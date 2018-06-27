FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 5:56 PM / in 33 minutes

U.S. House defeats broad Republican immigration bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives, as expected, defeated a Republican “compromise” bill on Wednesday aimed at providing long-term protections to “Dreamers” brought to the United States illegally as children, and dealing with a crisis over immigrant children being separated from their families.

A huge cloud bank hangs over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The 301-121 vote cleared the way for the House to debate an immigration measure more narrowly targeted at addressing family separations. That legislation, which also faces difficulties in Congress, is likely to be considered sometime this week.

The defeated bill would have provided $25 billion for President Donald Trump to build a wall along with U.S. border with Mexico.

Reporting by Richard Cowan

