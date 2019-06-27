Politics
June 27, 2019 / 3:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House calls on U.S. House to pass Senate's border aid bill

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday called on the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives pass the Republican-controlled Senate’s version of a bill to provide funding to address the U.S. border migrant crisis.

The House and the Senate are seeking to resolve differences on the spending measure. The White House, in a statement, blamed Democrats for delaying aid to tackle the growing humanitarian crisis a the U.S. border with Mexico.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
