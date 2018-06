WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military has been asked by the Department of Homeland Security to house and care for immigrant families totaling 12,000 people at facilities in states bordering Mexico, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Immigrant children walk in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

In a statement, the Pentagon said the military has been asked to provide the capacity to house 2,000 people within 45 days.