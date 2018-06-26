FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
June 26, 2018 / 2:31 PM / in 42 minutes

U.S. House expected to vote on immigration bill on Wednesday: lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday on a broad immigration bill that would bar the separation of migrant children from their parents at the southern border, Republican Representative Mark Walker said on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump faced a global outcry over his administration’s policy of separating parents who cross the border illegally from their children, and he sought to end the practice with an executive order last week.

The Trump administration, however, has called on Congress to enact a permanent fix.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.