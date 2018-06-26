U.S. House expected to vote on immigration bill on Wednesday: lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday on a broad immigration bill that would bar the separation of migrant children from their parents at the southern border, Republican Representative Mark Walker said on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump faced a global outcry over his administration’s policy of separating parents who cross the border illegally from their children, and he sought to end the practice with an executive order last week.

The Trump administration, however, has called on Congress to enact a permanent fix.