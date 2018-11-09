Politics
Rights groups seek to block Trump asylum order

(Reuters) - Civil rights groups said on Friday they had filed a federal lawsuit challenging the legality of U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly announced restrictions which would effectively ban illegal migrants from Mexico from qualifying for asylum.

The lawsuit in San Francisco federal court by The American Civil Liberties Union, Southern Poverty Law Center, and Center for Constitutional Rights seeks an injunction to prevent the administration from implementing the asylum policy.

