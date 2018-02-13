FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Politics
February 13, 2018 / 8:19 PM / in 15 hours

There should be immigration solution this week: Senate leader McConnell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate should be able to come together on a solution over immigration policy by the end of the week, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday.

There is “no reason, no reason, not to come together and get a solution this week,” McConnell, a Republican, told reporters. He said Democrats, who had been urging a floor debate on the subject, should bring forward a specific proposal for a Senate vote. “Where’s the plan?”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.