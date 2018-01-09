McConnell says DACA bill would include some other items

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he envisages a bill to tackle the status of young undocumented immigrants would be separate from spending legislation and would include additional items.

“Separately from the spending negotiation, and a bill the president is willing to sign,” McConnell told reporters when asked about he saw legislation about young immigrants whose protection from potential deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program ends in March.

“And my assumption is that will include not only some kind of DACA solution, but additional items,” he said.